LETTER: Safety paramount during pandemic

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know everyone cares about doing the right thing for our children and schools, but unfortunately the right health and safety practices are being negatively influenced by people's need and secondary gain to show they care about other important freedoms and rights. I understand these are difficult issues to dissect and separate, but I urge you to stay true to the PA School Health and Safety Plan requirements such as implementing prevention and mitigation policies in line with the most up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and maintaining the health and safety of all students, educators, and staff. Let the people know that you care about all issues and that the health and safety of everyone is paramount during a pandemic.

