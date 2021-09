Millcraft Center, one of the tallest and most recognizable structures in downtown Washington, has been sold. Debbie Bardella, Washington County recorder of deeds, said Wednesday that Holly Hall Investments LLC purchased the office complex from 90 West Chestnut LLC for $3.5 million. She said the deed for the property, at 90 W. Chestnut St., was recorded on Sept. 2, and that seven parcels were listed as sold in the document, which may include parking.