St. Cloud women charged with selling meth, police find hidden room

According to a press release from Yucaipa Police Department, deputies from the Yucaipa Police Station obtained information about a subject who was selling illegal drugs at his Yucaipa residence. During the investigation, deputies learned Brent Richie, 56, Yucaipa resident, was the alleged subject who was selling methamphetamine. A search warrant was granted to search Richie's residence. On Sept. 6, deputies from the Yucaipa Police Station served the search warrant and located suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The items recovered were indicative of methamphetamine being sold at the residence. Richie was arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center for the above charges. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Ziemer of the Yucaipa Police Station at 1-909-918-2362. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.