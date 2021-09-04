CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud women charged with selling meth, police find hidden room

By St. Cloud Times, Minn.
 8 days ago

Sep. 4—ST. CLOUD — Two St. Cloud women are accused of selling methamphetamine from their residence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court. Police say they found more than 100 grams of meth at their residence. Sherrie Elizabeth Smetana, 48, is charged with aggravated controlled substance crime...

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#St Cloud#Methamphetamine#Central Minnesota#Swat#0 25 Caliber#Sctimes Com
