The former second-round pick spent the first three seasons of his career with the Eagles, but he only saw time in 22 games (eight starts) during his stint in Philly. After getting waived at the end of the 2020 preseason, Jones caught on with the Jaguars, and he proceeded to have a career season for his new team. The cornerback saw time in nine games (six starts) for Jacksonville, finishing with 26 tackles, nine passes defended, and a pair of interceptions.