Harvesting wild hogs at Big South Fork NRRA and Obed WSR
Deer hunting season opens in Kentucky on September 4. Deer hunting season opens. in Tennessee on September 25. During these big game seasons, wild hogs may be harvested with the appropriate weapon that is legal for that specific season and during an extended hog hunting season that lasts from the end of the deer season until the end of February with a weapon that is approved by that state for harvesting big game.www.somerset-kentucky.com
