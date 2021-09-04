CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Harvesting wild hogs at Big South Fork NRRA and Obed WSR

By special to the cj
Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeer hunting season opens in Kentucky on September 4. Deer hunting season opens. in Tennessee on September 25. During these big game seasons, wild hogs may be harvested with the appropriate weapon that is legal for that specific season and during an extended hog hunting season that lasts from the end of the deer season until the end of February with a weapon that is approved by that state for harvesting big game.

www.somerset-kentucky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Fork#Hog#Deer Hunting#Wsr#Harvesting#Obed Wsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Hobbiesnwaonline.com

Fields ready for hunting

Hunters eager for opening day of dove hunting season Saturday can find public land hunting opportunities on Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management areas that have been prepared to attract mourning doves. Some 625 acres have been planted in sunflowers, wheat and other crops that bring in the birds....
HobbiesYellowhammer News

Hog wild license package available Monday

Beginning on Monday, August 30, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division will offer a one-click solution for those who want to hunt feral swine at night. The new law that allows nighttime hunting of feral swine and coyotes went into effect on July 1, 2021. When the 2021-2022 licenses become available Monday, hunters can choose from a variety of all-access packages, including the “Hog Wild” package that gives hunters all the license privileges needed to take advantage of the new nighttime hunting opportunities.
Stanley, LAKTBS

First-time hunters harvest big gator from Toledo Bend

STANLEY, La. – It’s alligator hunting season in Louisiana and already a huge one has been harvested from a local lake. The Gator Guys of Stanley – also known as D.J. Farris, Jay McClain, Dennis “Bebo” Farris and Newt Farris – caught a 11 foot, 6 inch gator weighing 467 pounds.
Animalscarolinasportsman.com

Upstate hunter kills 300+ pound wild hog

Wild hog hunting is legal in all South Carolina counties. Holden North came to South Carolina’s upstate region looking to kill a big hog, and he found just what he was looking for. North killed a 300+ pound beast while hunting with Cody Strickland of Upstate Hog Outfitter in Hodges.
Animalsketr.org

Baiting and feeding for Deer Season

(in this week's episode, Luke speak with Eric Everson about baiting tips for deer as the season approaches) There are all types of deer hunters, those like me that love venison profess that any mature, healthy buck or doe is a candidate for the freezer and ultimately chicken fried venison steak. And those that love venison but long to harvest the biggest antlered buck in the woods. I believe every deer hunter (yes, myself included) that professed to be strictly a ‘meat hunter’ might not be telling the complete truth!
Animalsfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: Not Seeing Bucks?

Years ago, a friend asked me to meet him and another hunter to discuss a possible photography job they wanted done. We met shortly afterward. They were members of a group of hunters – about ten or 12 as I recall – that had bought a ranch. Intending to hunt it for about five years, they would then possibly sell the ranch, hopefully for a profit.
Kentucky StateField & Stream

Kentucky Moves to Ban Baiting in Five Counties After CWD Found In Nearby Tennessee Deer

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources implemented a portion of it’s Chronic Wasting Disease response plan, which calls in part for an emergency ban on the use of bait and minerals in five southwestern counties, after a mature doe in Henry County, Tennessee, was confirmed CWD positive. Henry County borders Calloway and Graves Counties in Southwest Kentucky.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Deer Archery Season Opens Sept. 10

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide on Sept. 10, and continues through Jan. 31, 2022. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2022 during the second annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days. “September signals cooling...
Animalsboreal.org

Youth Waterfowl Hunt is this weekend

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 9, 2021. During the youth waterfowl hunt, youth hunters get their own two-day opportunity to learn how to hunt waterfowl this weekend with an adult who is not hunting. On Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, waterfowl hunters age 17...
Asheville, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

South Slope Pizzeria to Harvest Fresh Farm Flavors

Harvest Pizzeria is slated to open in mid-September, delivering a new slice of farm-to-table fare to the South Slope. “We are really looking forward to opening our doors to the Asheville community,” said Jon Leu, who is opening the pizzeria alongside his wife, Kelly. “From vision to fruition, it has been a long run.”
AnimalsPosted by
Q106.5

2021 Any Deer Permit Drawing Next Week

Lucky hunters who are selected for any deer permits will be announced next week. It's going to be another big season for any deer permits. The 2021 Maine any deer permit drawing will be held Friday, September 10. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
Ohio StateFarm and Dairy

Ohio fall hunting opens

COLUMBUS — Hunting seasons for squirrel, mourning dove, rail, snipe and gallinule opened Sept. 1 in Ohio. Canada geese and teal may be hunted during the early waterfowl season that begins Sept. 4. Mourning doves are fast fliers and a popular game bird pursued by wing shooters. A field seat,...
Wisconsin Statewinonaradio.com

2021 Wisconsin Wild Rice Harvest Forecast Shows Varied Outlook

MADISON, Wis. – As wild rice harvesting begins in northern Wisconsin lakes, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced its 2021 wild rice harvest outlook. “Pockets of good production exist, although 2021 wild rice production is generally poor across much of northern Wisconsin,” said Jason Fleener, DNR Wetland...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Rising grain prices drain Arkansas’ catfish industry

Four states—Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and Arkansas—produce 97% of catfish sales in the United States. U.S. catfish sales were $371 million during 2020, down 2% from $380 million the previous year. Last year, U.S. farm-raised catfish production was 324 million pounds from 59,305 acres of water. Arkansas produced 15.7 million of...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Bear Hunters Having Success in Minnesota

The bear hunting harvest was expected to be high this year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says he is hearing that the hunting has been "phenomenal" for bears so far. Bear hunting starting September 1st and will continue through October 18th in Minnesota. Baiting for bears began on August 14th. Schmitt says he's hearing from multiple hunters that multiple bears are coming to the bait.
Michigan StateUp North Voice

Sink your talons into raptor migration in Michigan

MICHIGAN – There is nothing quite like observing fall raptor migration in Michigan. Each autumn, hundreds of thousands of hawks, falcons and eagles pass through the Metro Detroit area, making it a migratory hot spot. Raptors often follow geographic features like Great Lakes coastlines, which help guide them south. Many...
Pennsylvania Stateheraldstandard.com

Archery season awaits

If something can be routine and record-breaking at the same time, Pennsylvania’s archery deer season is it. It’s routine in its consistency. Pennsylvania held its first statewide archery season in 1951; this year’s hunt is the 71st in a row since. It stretches across seven weeks, includes a Sunday and gives hunters the chance to be afield during the peak of the whitetail rut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy