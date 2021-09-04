Harvesting wild hogs at Big South Fork NRRA and Obed WSR

(in this week's episode, Luke speak with Eric Everson about baiting tips for deer as the season approaches) There are all types of deer hunters, those like me that love venison profess that any mature, healthy buck or doe is a candidate for the freezer and ultimately chicken fried venison steak. And those that love venison but long to harvest the biggest antlered buck in the woods. I believe every deer hunter (yes, myself included) that professed to be strictly a ‘meat hunter’ might not be telling the complete truth!