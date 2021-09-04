CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

New Mexico monument project seeks input on air tour plan

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The public will have a chance to weigh in on a plan to allow air tours over Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico.

The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are asking for public comment on the draft of the proposed Air Tour Management Plan.

Under the plan up to 101 air tours would be allowed each year across nine defined routes. That number is based on the average number that were reported over the monument between 2017 and 2019.

Comments can be submitted through the Park Service’s planning, environment and public comment website now through Oct. 3. The project’s plans are also available to look at on the website.

There are concerns air tours could damage wildlife and other natural and cultural resources.

Bandelier National Monument is among two dozen parks in the National Park System considering air tour management plans. It is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest from Santa Fe and protects more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) of historical Native American territory.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

567K+
Followers
311K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The National Park Service#Air Tour Management Plan#The Park Service#Santa Fe#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California

CASTIAC, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media. The fire, known as the Route Fire, reached 392 acres, or a little more than half a square mile, as of 6:28 p.m. and forced the shutdown of a section of Interstate 5, the Angeles National Forest told KTLA-TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy