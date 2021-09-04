Bryan drops home opener to College Park 24-14

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team lost to College Park 24-14 Friday night for their home opener at Merrill Green Stadium. The Vikings came out strong in the first quarter. Their first drive of the game was a 91-yard drive capped off by a Nic Caraway 20-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. After a slow start, the Cavaliers responded in the second quarter as Ty Buckmon had both a passing and rushing touchdown to take a 14-7 lead at halftime. Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.