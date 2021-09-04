CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Volleyball struggles early against Omaha and Georgia but remains undefeated

By Mark Talley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out highlights from Friday’s action in the link above. Below, you’ll find match information courtesy of Nebraska Athletics. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team withstood a challenge from neighboring Omaha Friday afternoon at the Ameritas Players Challenge, defeating the Mavericks 3-2 (16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7) at the Devaney Center. With their third straight win, the Huskers improve to 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten), while Omaha drops to 1-2 (0-0 Summit League).

