Nebraska Volleyball struggles early against Omaha and Georgia but remains undefeated
Check out highlights from Friday’s action in the link above. Below, you’ll find match information courtesy of Nebraska Athletics. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team withstood a challenge from neighboring Omaha Friday afternoon at the Ameritas Players Challenge, defeating the Mavericks 3-2 (16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7) at the Devaney Center. With their third straight win, the Huskers improve to 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten), while Omaha drops to 1-2 (0-0 Summit League).www.klkntv.com
