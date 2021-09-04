Friday Night Fury: High School Football Scores & Highlights

NEW YORK (AP) — From an urban memorial to a remote field to the heart of of the nation’s military might, President Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honor the lives lost two decades ago in the 9/11 terror attacks. The...
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-resistant people...
Washington, DC (CNN) — The United States Capitol Police (USCP) announced that disciplinary action has been recommended in six cases against officers following internal investigations into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Violations sustained include three cases for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to comply with directives, one...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
The U.S. Department of Education is opening an investigation into whether a ban on mask mandates for schools by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis discriminates against students with disabilities. The department's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will probe the Florida rule which currently allows parents to decide whether to have their...
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Warning that the nation was falling into division and extremism, former President George W. Bush appealed Saturday for a return to the spirit of cooperation that emerged — almost instantaneously — after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Delivering the keynote address at the national memorial...
Bennifer 2.0 has made their red carpet debut. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez posed for pictures together at the premiere of "The Last Duel" Friday evening in Venice, Italy — their first public event since rekindling their relationship in April. Lopez, 52, was seen proudly walking beside and holding hands...
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity. Zoo Atlanta said Friday that employees noticed the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite. A veterinary lab at...
Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”
