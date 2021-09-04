CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waynesboro, VA

Friday Night Fury: High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Max Marcilla, Mike Shiers
NBC 29 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Culpeper, VA
City
Luray, VA
City
Courtland, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
County
Albemarle County, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Education
Waynesboro, VA
Sports
Albemarle County, VA
Education
Charlottesville, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Education
City
Madison, VA
City
Goochland, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Waynesboro, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Albemarle 30#Ot Collegiate Richmond#Buffalo Gap#Nansemond Suffolk#Blue Ridge School#Culpeper 7 Riverheads 49#Hargrave Military#Stuarts Draft 51
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-resistant people...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy