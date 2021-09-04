CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Ole Miss Trolls Louisville in Hysterical Video Ahead of Monday Night Matchup

By Jonathan Howard
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All through the weekend, college football is going to be played all over the country. There are so many great games. Georgia and Clemson are battling in the College Gameday game of the week. However, that isn’t the only SEC/ACC matchup. Labor Day Weekend is being capped off by the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Louisville Cardinals. There has been some lighthearted trash talk leading up to the game.

outsider.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#College Football#American Football#Hysterical Video#Clemson#College Gameday#Sec#The Louisville Cardinals#Ole Miss#Rebels#The Kentucky Derby#Lewis Ville#Louisville Meet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Oregon’s The Duck Faces Off Against Brutus Buckeye in All-Out Mascot Melee

Two of college football’s top teams will square off today as the Oregon Ducks will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a matchup of playoff hopefuls. College Football is back and fans couldn’t be happier with Saturday’s lineup of big games. Both Oregon and Ohio State are nationally ranked and have visions of a national championship dancing in their heads. But there is a matchup with the matchup that will also likely draw the attention of fans. Both of these college football teams have well-known mascots who are competitive as the players on the team. For the University of Oregon, “The Duck” handles the sideline mischief and amps up the crowd. For Ohio State University, good ol’ Brutus is in charge of the wacky antics and audience participation. The two will face off today in a battle of two of the top mascots in the game.
Baylor County, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

Baylor Student Section Holds Up Signs with the Names of the Americans Killed in 9/11 Attacks

College football paid tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in game after game, Saturday. What Baylor did might have been the most reverent of all. The fansite Our Daily Bears tweeted the Baylor halftime tribute. The Baylor student section held up almost 3,000 signs. Each of the placards featured the name of a person who died in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, plus those who perished when a hijacked plane crashed in Pennsylvania.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan Pops Finger Back into Place and Promptly Throws Game-Winning Touchdown

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan is fearless, especially after dislocating his finger. All he did after the injury was throw the winning touchdown. Let’s set up the drama. With 1 minute, 13 seconds to go, Coan had the Notre Dame offense on the move against Toledo. The Fighting Irish were down 29-24. Then Coan got his throwing hand banged up as a Toledo defender thumped him right after a throw.
Ohio StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Watching an Ohio State Band Member’s Hilarious Stumble Will Give You Second-Hand Embarrassment

In one of today’s marquee college football matchups will the Oregon Ducks making a cross-country trip to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. College football returned to our lives last week and fans are rejoicing for the excitement that football Saturdays bring us. Both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes expect to be in contention for a playoff spot at the end of this season. Both teams are undefeated on the young season and are pretty evenly matched as they take the field. The result of this game could factor into the college football postseason quite heavily. In other words, this game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks is a pretty big deal. I think you get the picture by now — and both teams know it.
Iowa StatePosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Hilarious College GameDay Signs Return in Full Force To Iowa State

Want to start your Saturday morning in the most spirited way? Flip on ESPN’s College GameDay and check out the signs. This Saturday, ESPN traveled to Ames, Iowa, for the early-season game between Iowa and Iowa State. Winner gets the Cy-Hawk trophy. But this year’s game may mean more than some in-state hardware. It’s the first time in the history of the rivalry that both teams meet as top 10 teams. So this is could be a nice victory come December if either team still remains in the national title conversation. It was a slam-dunk choice for College GameDay to set up outside Jack Trice Stadium.
College SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘College GameDay’ Fans Hilariously Boo Ashton Kutcher As He Gets Off Plane

On Saturday morning, college football fans amusingly trolled actor Ashton Kutcher previous to his appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay. Each week, the College GameDay crew welcomes a special guest to their college football pre-game talk show. It may be a famous musician, a movie or television star, or well-known athletes. For today’s guest host, Kutcher joined the sports show to talk about today’s huge rivalry game.
CollegesPosted by
Outsider.com

Rutgers University Honors 37 Alumni Killed on 9/11 with Special Uniforms

The Rutgers University football team will don special uniforms Saturday when they take the field to do battle with the Syracuse Orangemen. The uniforms were designed to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks of 2001. Rutgers was especially hit hard by the tragedy with 37 alumni perished in the act of terrorism. The uniforms are quite nice, incorporating the school’s signature red color with an overall silver design. The helmets that players will be wearing has the names of some of the school’s alumni that died during the attack.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Nebraska’s Powerful 9/11 Tunnel Walk Remembered 20 Years Later

Nebraska is proud of its Cornhusker football team, as it should be. The team contributes a lot to the local communities and general culture of Nebraska. They also take a stand for important issues like supporting service members and first responders. The team recently dropped an inspiring video honoring service members and first responders, including their own Damian Jackson.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Entire Army Football Team Carry American Flags onto Field in Patriotic 9/11 Tribute

In a wonderful display of unity and patriotism, all players from the Army collegiate football team proudly took American flags onto the field of play. Each Army player ran out of the tunnel holding an American flag, hoisting high in the air as they took to their sideline. You can hear the crowd roaring approval toward the Army sideline where their players are standing. Today, of course, is the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on United States soil. Many of Army’s players weren’t even born yet at the time but all know the significance of this day. Every American know the importance of remembering this day and honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy. A special tribute to the 9/11 first responders is also being paid by many.

Comments / 0

Community Policy