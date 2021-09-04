Ole Miss Trolls Louisville in Hysterical Video Ahead of Monday Night Matchup

Two of college football’s top teams will square off today as the Oregon Ducks will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a matchup of playoff hopefuls. College Football is back and fans couldn’t be happier with Saturday’s lineup of big games. Both Oregon and Ohio State are nationally ranked and have visions of a national championship dancing in their heads. But there is a matchup with the matchup that will also likely draw the attention of fans. Both of these college football teams have well-known mascots who are competitive as the players on the team. For the University of Oregon, “The Duck” handles the sideline mischief and amps up the crowd. For Ohio State University, good ol’ Brutus is in charge of the wacky antics and audience participation. The two will face off today in a battle of two of the top mascots in the game.