RONDA RICH: Two different views of the same book

Librarians are powerful keepers of knowledge and culture, exemplified by two recent novels. First, in “The Personal Librarian” (Berkley, 2021), co-written by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murphy, it is the amazing Belle da Costa Greene, J.P. Morgan’s right hand at the Morgan Library, who holds the keys to the library. Greene, born to prominent African American parents, Ida Fleet Greener and Richard Greener, the first black graduate of Harvard in 1870, changed her name and ethnicity to Portuguese on her mother’s advice in order to secure the position at the library. She prevailed there from 1905 until 1948 and helped Morgan create an unparalleled collection of books and art. She brokered many deals in Europe and claimed for the Pierpont Morgan Library only the finest specimens of historical books and paintings, creating one of America’s greatest research libraries. It can be visited virtually at https://www.themorgan.org/online-exhibitions.