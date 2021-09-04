CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

MORRIS: Rejoice in the day that the Lord has made

By Orrin Morris
Henry County Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsalm 118:24 helps us get each day of our lives into perspective. “This is the day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Each day is a gift from God. Do you remember grandparents telling how things were back in the “good old days”? I’m old enough to remember my parents talking about things before the turn of the 19th century. Already, my children are telling my grandchildren how it was “way back in the 20th century.”

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Rejoice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
ReligionBBC

Queen Cynethryth's 'lost' monastery found next to Cookham church

The site of an 8th Century monastery that was believed to have been lost has been unearthed next to a church. The exact location of the monastery ruled by Queen Cynethryth - the widow of the powerful King Offa of Mercia - had long baffled historians. However, archaeologists said they...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
Religiontherecord-online.com

Words Of Grace 9/2

When Israel was going through the wilderness God gave to his people “bread from heaven to eat” (John 6:31). They called it Manna. Moses did not give them the bread. It was sent down from heaven from the father above. In like manner, Jesus said, the Father gives us “the...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Sermon of the Week: Continue sharing Jesus and praying for others

Psalm 37:4 — Delight thyself also in the Lord; and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart. There are many things we desire in this life, but for the Christian the most important should be seeing souls saved. We all have family, friends, relatives, and even acquaintances we...
ReligionJournal Tribune

Pastor Mike: Live every day as someone who is blessed

Greetings everyone. Well, ready or not, fall is almost here. School is beginning a new year. The county fair is coming. Football games and rodeos, parades and state fairs. So many activities to look forward to. Fall is always a busy time with many activities that only come around one time a year.
ReligionDaily Republic

Religious View: Are you loved?

As I contemplated how to summarize the book of Deuteronomy, completing a five-month study for Wednesday nights, I stopped long enough to ask myself, what is the message the book of Deuteronomy is trying to get across to us? Why are we studying it, and what should we learn from it?
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: Casting Your Cares To God

A few years back, my husband and I watched a small segment of a program about historic floods that happened in the United States. They were sharing sad stories of lives lost, but also heroic acts that reportedly took place during these events. One account in particular deeply touched my...
ReligionPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rev. Roy Delia: Eternal life granted only to those who believe

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John3:14-18).
Religionlareviewofbooks.org

Holy Name of Jesus Christ I Wept Elementary

I wanted to write a memoir but the connective tissue of the memoir didn't interest me. I wanted to render memories that would pop up like mushrooms and quickly vanish. I owe much to where I was raised, in a black neighborhood where people talked to each other and spent time on the porch and on the corner, as did my brothers and their friends as they smoked weed, drank Mickey Big Mouths and Heinekens, and talked all the time about the insanity of Vietnam, nuclear war, and H.P. Lovecraft, and from there they'd segue into the adventures of the many memorable characters in the neighborhood. I tried to do that here. A new installment will appear here every Saturday this and next month.
Religionrecord-courier.com

Voices of Faith: Living like Jesus cannot be commodified

This past Sunday’s lectionary gives us the verses from John where Jesus says that he is not just the bread of life, but the living bread. It’s the only Gospel where Jesus talks about eating this flesh and drinking this blood smack in the middle of his ministry. And yet, we don’t talk about it much. We prefer our discussion of Jesus’s flesh and blood as a harbinger of his betrayal and death. To be fair, it’s uncomfortable to read Jesus saying “whoever eats me,” let alone consider it. Consider it I did, though.
Relationship AdviceFrontiersman

An anniversary reflection: Does love change your heart?

In 2004 my wife, Kathy, and I had a conversation on which we can now look back with a smile. She had to be at work before 7 a.m. for a 12 hour shift. Therefore, she let me know that I was to be quiet during the night and not to wake her up. Kathy needed to be rested to go to work. However, in the middle of the night I woke up in pain. After taking some antacids I felt a little better, but then I ended up on the floor in pain again. I knew I wasn’t supposed to wake Kathy, so I got in my car and drove to the hospital. It turns out I was having a gall bladder attack. But, when Kathy woke up and I wasn’t there she was worried. When I got home we talked about my (ahem) behavior. Kathy expressed her concern that I left without telling her. I do understand.
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The meaning of Christ’s sacrifice

When we think back on the crucifixion of our Lord on the cross, we see a picture of cruelty to the extreme. He was beaten unmercifully to where his appearance did not resemble that of a man. He was forced to carry His cross for part of the way to Cavalry, and then He was nailed to that cross and hoisted between Heaven and Earth. But, what did His sacrifice mean to us? Christ’s sacrifice upon the…
ReligionFrontiersman

Healing physical and emotional wounds with compassion

A gentleman called my office the other day to get in immediately because he had cut himself with a chainsaw and didn’t want to go to the Emergency Room. As luck would have it, I had a cancellation, and we could see him. He had really done some damage, but fortunately, he had avoided any significant nerves, bones, and blood vessels.
ReligionHouma Courier

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
ReligionRogersville Review

Kids Talk About God: How can I glorify God?

“If my mom is in a bad mood, I should just leave her alone,” says Lauren, 11. Good thinking, Lauren. When we consider glorifying God, we have a tendency to look for something big and difficult or something ecstatic and emotionally satisfying. The idea of something small like being considerate of mom when she’s grumpy can pass us by.
Religionheraldcourier.com

PLAYL: Simple words of gratitude

Extending his hand, he offered words of introduction: “Hi. I’m Bob.”. The name embroidered on his scrubs was more formal. “Charles R. Kaelin, M.D.”. Leaning against an examination table, I really did not feel like formalities, but I shook his hand, gently, and returned the greeting. Pain shot through my lower back. It was my own fault for not listening to my wife, but that didn’t make it hurt any less. A few hours earlier the pain was so excruciating that I had agreed to seek help. So we found ourselves “walking in” at Sport Ortho Urgent Care in Mt. Juliet.
ReligionAlbany Herald

CREEDE HINSHAW: Saint Augustine's confessions

Some months ago, I began slowly reading through “St. Augustine’s Confessions,” one of the great devotional books of any age. The reading is not always easy; the translation I have is in King James English. Augustine (354-430) was a highly educated professor of philosophy, born and raised in North Africa. He spent his young adult years seeking truth in various religions and systems of philosophy, eventually rejecting one dead end after another until his slow conversion by fits and starts, undergirded by the faithful prayers of his never-wavering mother, Monica.
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

The Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron: It is the Burial Site of Adam and Eve, as well as Abraham, Sarah, Isaac and Ishmael?

Today, the city of Hebron in the Middle East is rife with modern day political conflicts between Arabs and Jews. But its ancient history should give us all pause to remember that we are brothers and sisters, one race… the human race. Nearly four thousand years ago the patriarch Abraham purchased a plot of land there to bury his beloved wife Sarah. Years later, his two sons, Isaac and Ishmael, who had once been estranged, buried their father in that same cave. The Bible tells us that Jews and Christians are descended from Isaac, while Arabs from Ishmael. Two thousand years ago, King Herod built over the burial cave a magnificent structure known as The Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs. It is still there today and holds many secrets and mysteries of kinship of all peoples. The Jewish mystical writings of Kabbalah, says the cave under the tomb is also the burial site of Adam and Eve, the parents of all humanity. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Yishai Fleisher, spokesperson for the Jewish Community in Hebron, unearths some of the secrets of the Tomb…. and why it is an important site for unity, in a city that has seen so much strife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy