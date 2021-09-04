MORRIS: Rejoice in the day that the Lord has made

Today, the city of Hebron in the Middle East is rife with modern day political conflicts between Arabs and Jews. But its ancient history should give us all pause to remember that we are brothers and sisters, one race… the human race. Nearly four thousand years ago the patriarch Abraham purchased a plot of land there to bury his beloved wife Sarah. Years later, his two sons, Isaac and Ishmael, who had once been estranged, buried their father in that same cave. The Bible tells us that Jews and Christians are descended from Isaac, while Arabs from Ishmael. Two thousand years ago, King Herod built over the burial cave a magnificent structure known as The Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs. It is still there today and holds many secrets and mysteries of kinship of all peoples. The Jewish mystical writings of Kabbalah, says the cave under the tomb is also the burial site of Adam and Eve, the parents of all humanity. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Yishai Fleisher, spokesperson for the Jewish Community in Hebron, unearths some of the secrets of the Tomb…. and why it is an important site for unity, in a city that has seen so much strife.
