Prep football: Trojans take down Bulldogs

FAIRFIELD – Nate Weaton hopes this season, and next season, will not be only two times Ottumwa and Fairfield get back together on the gridiron.

Brian Goodvin is hoping for the same, especially with the Bulldogs seeking to even the score with the Trojans next year at Schafer Stadium.

Tate Allen scored three of Fairfield's four touchdowns on Friday night, throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Connor Lyons on the fourth play of the game before taking in a 24-yard punt return midway through the second quarter. Allen added two more long passes late in the first half, setting up a one-yard run with 53 seconds left to help the Trojans earn a 27-7 win over Ottumwa in the first meeting between the former Southeast 7 rivals in 26 years.

"Everything's better when you're winning. Everybody says that," Weaton, the third-year head coach of the Fairfield football program, said. "You're seeing a program start to turn the page. You're seeing kids buying in. Our junior varsity is 2-0. You start to get that excitement of what the program is doing and the kids continuing to buy in.

"Two years ago, when we were 0-9, you're not getting to turn the music on in the locker room and dancing when you're winning. We tell the kids all the time to walk up to that ego line and take a step back, because 2-0 can disappear really quickly, but the mood has certainly changed."

Ottumwa, now 0-2 on the season, is still seeking to make that same turnaround that Fairfield appears to be in the midst of. The Bulldogs have lost 10 straight games, once again finding themselves behind after the first series of the game.

"Our kids played hard. They were way more focused this week in practice," Goodvin, in his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs, said. "You're not going to right the ship in four hard days of practice. We have to get to a point where, when the bullets start flying, we're accustomed to making adjustments and make things happen that way."

Allen accounted for 197 total yards against the Bulldogs, completing nine of 18 pass attempts for 143 yards including a 35-yard strike to Lyons just 81 seconds after the opening kickoff. The junior quarterback has accounted for seven of Fairfield's first eight touchdowns this season after rushing for three scores and throwing a touchdown pass to Evan Haines last week in a 27-18 road win at Mount Pleasant.

"We knew that our chances would be there early," Allen said. "We did everything we could to take advantage of those opportunities. It was big to jump on top early. It just gave our team even more confidence to play with."

Perhaps none of Allen's seven touchdowns was more unique than his only special teams score. Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, Ottumwa was stalled offensively inside their own 20 resulting in a punt attempt by Abaya Selema.

Allen, who had hit a short eight-yard punt earlier in the half, took advantage of a 10-yard punt by Selema in the face of a Fairfield rush. Unlike Allen's earlier punt, which saw players from both teams scatter, Allen stepped up and caught Selema's punt on the fly and rushed through a scrambling Bulldog defense for a 24-yard touchdown return giving Fairfield a 14-0 lead after Teddy Metcalf's two-point conversion run.

"We were all up anyway on the punt block. I was up there trying to defend in case there was a fake," Allen said. "It just came right to me. I saw all the defenders run past me looking to get downfield for a tackle, so I knew there was no one in front of me. I knew I'd have a chance to score."

Ottumwa was able to get back in the game on a somewhat unusual play of their own. Tanner Schark broke free on a quarterback keeper, going from simply trying to move the chains to dashing into the open field for a 33-yard touchdown run, cutting Fairfield's lead to 14-7 with two minutes left in the half.

Allen, however, had the response for the Trojans. After narrowly avoiding an onside kick recovery by the Bulldogs, Fairfield found the end zone in three plays as Allen connected with Tate Richardson on a 48-yard pass before finding Max Weaton at the OHS 1, setting up his fourth one-yard touchdown run of the season giving Fairfield a 21-7 halftime lead.

"It's a lot different to win a game here at home with a team we haven't faced in so long," Max Weaton said after catching five passes for 88 yards, including a 20-yard reception in the fourth quarter on a punt fake that helped set up a three-yard touchdown run by Lyons. "Ottumwa had been chirping a little bit on social media. We had a little chip on our shoulder because of that. They were coming into our house. We had to uphold that."

Schark finished leading Ottumwa in rushing, collecting 68 yards on 13 carries. Richardson and Myles McEntee both collected interceptions in the second half for Fairfield, stalling Ottumwa drives, while Ryan McKinnon came up with his first interception of the season in the first half keeping the Bulldogs in the game.

Ottumwa hosts Des Moines Roosevelt next Friday night at Schafer Stadium. Fairfield, meanwhile, heads to Fort Madison in a Southeast battle of 2-0 squads.