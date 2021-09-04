CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

LETTER: Where is the outrage?

Observer-Reporter
 8 days ago

We will never know how many Americans have been abandoned in Afghanistan, left to be tortured and slaughtered. Where is the outrage over our administration's leaving them stranded despite promises to bring everyone home? Where is the outrage over the 13 brave military personnel who were killed because of poor planning?

