For the Boston Celtics and their fanbase, the approaching 2021-22 season is one filled with both mystery and opportunity. After finishing with their worst record (36-36) since 2014-15 and seeing their first Quartefinals exit since 2015-16, newly anointed President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, set out on a mission this summer to revamp and re-tool the C’s roster so that Ime Udoka has a better bunch of ballers to work with than he personally did last year.