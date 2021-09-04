CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winamac, IN

No. 6 Winamac wins at Manchester

By From Staff Reports
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
NORTH MANCHESTER — Class A No. 6 Winamac recorded a 35-18 win at Manchester on Friday in a recently scheduled game.

The Warriors (3-0) trailed 6-0 after one quarter of play before they got going in the second quarter with 21 unanswered points.

Hayden Clark scored from 9 yards out and Russell Compton scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs as the Warriors took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

The Squires (1-1) scored on a 72-yard pass play to get to within 21-12 in the third quarter.

Clark answered with a 1-yard TD run to make it 28-12.

The Squires scored on a 25-yard pass play to get to within 10 points after three quarters of play.

Xavier Holehan’s 7-yard TD in the fourth quarter gave the Warriors a 35-18 lead to cap the scoring, as Max Murray made all five of his PAT attempts.

Winamac had 18 first downs to Manchester’s six and outrushed the Squires 293-145. Manchester was 8 of 26 passing for 156 yards. Compton was 6 of 14 for 53 yards.

Clark rushed for 109 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Compton added 65 yards on 16 attempts and the two scores. Jaden Terry ran for 76 yards on 10 attempts. Holehan added 36 yards on six carries.

Terry added an interception on defense and Tyler Perry and Jaxon Roudebush each had a fumble recovery.

Winamac travels to LaVille next Friday.

