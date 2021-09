The Jones family has a simple mantra: "There’s no need to boast about doing good, just do good." That mindset has guided four generations of family leadership at Seaman Paper as it quietly grew from a small paper mill in Massachusetts to a global company, employing 1,000, with sustainability as a top priority. As of its 2019 progress report, it has managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 91 percent compared to a 2005 baseline, and "73 percent of energy use in 2019 came from renewable sources."