CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Compact Quad-Microphone Earbuds

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are positioned as a robust portable audio solution that will provide users with the ability to enjoy immersive music and calls from anywhere. The earbuds are capable of offering impressive noise isolation to block out background disturbances and noises, while HearThrough technology enables users to hear what's going on around them when desired. The headphones are outfitted with a quad-microphone system that will perfectly capture voice for crisp calls.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earbuds#Google Fast Pair#Microphone#Amazon Alexa#Hearthrough#The Jabra Elite 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ElectronicsCNET

Home security cameras: The best cheap options of 2021

You don't have to spend a fortune to keep your home safe and secure. Even though some of the security cameras I recommend are pricey, a growing number of options from companies like Wyze provide quality security without breaking the bank. These cameras tend to have a lot of the same features as their more expensive counterparts, such as continuous recording, a motion sensor, a rechargeable battery and apps that send a push notification when something triggers the camera. And considering some cost as little as $20, they also have decent video quality. All of the models on this list would make a great nanny cam or pet cam, and some even connect to your existing smart home setup or smart device to keep you in the loop at all times.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio 2021

Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio Android Central 2021. There are a plethora of wireless security cameras on the market to choose from, and the task can be a bit daunting when you're looking for the best security camera for your home. Things get messier when you're trying to find a security camera with specific features, such as being wireless and including 2-way audio capabilities. Luckily, we have done the hard work and compiled a list of the best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

This smart air fryer is so amazing — it even works with Amazon Alexa voice commands! Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Cheap earbuds just got even cheaper at Best Buy – Sony, Samsung

At this time of year there’s a great deal of noise around discounts, including fantastic headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals. Over at Best Buy, they’re turning up the volume, and right now, you can score $65 off the Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones, and you can save $50 on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbud Headphones. These are both incredible earbuds, for way less, and for only a limited time, at Best Buy. Don’t miss out.
ElectronicsEW.com

Sony's newest wireless noise-cancelling earbuds are the best you can buy right now: Review

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Noise-cancelling earbuds have always lived in the shadows of bigger (and usually more comfortable) noise-cancelling headphones. Yet dig a little deeper, and you'll find that earbuds can be just as impressive in sound quality, comfort, and style as their larger counterparts — and even more convenient to wear. Sony's wireless noise-cancelling WF-1000XM4 earbuds are a prime example.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Baseus Quick Charge 5 Charger: One-stop plug for your phone, laptop, and more

With Quick Charge 5 onboard, Baseus' 100W GaN II Fast Charger can power nearly any gadget imaginable. Most smartphones sport fast-charging technology these days, but buying the correct accessory to fast-charge all your gadgets is a tricky business. Baseus has a one-stop solution for all your power needs with its Quick Charge 5-certified 100W GaN II Fast Charger. With 100W of power onboard, this is one of the most powerful chargers you can buy.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Jabra's New Wireless Earbuds Are Designed to Help With Hearing Loss

Jabra's new earbuds will become the company's first to provide "hearing enhancement" technology, designed to replace hearing aids and other similar tech for people with low-level hearing loss. Jabra, better known for its outstanding wireless earbud ranges such as the Elite and Active, sees the Enhance Plus earbuds as "...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Panasonic SoundSlayer is a wearable speaker necklace made for gamers

If you spend long sessions playing games and find that even the most comfortable headset becomes uncomfortable after a few hours, Pansonic has a new product for you. The Panasonic SC-GN01 SoundSlayer wearable immersive gaming speaker system is designed to fit around the user’s neck, resting on their shoulders similar to a necklace.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Smile and save with the Logitech Brio 4K webcam on sale for $150

Hey a webcam deal! It's like finding a four-leaf clover or a unicorn. We're definitely seeing webcam prices normalize after a year of jumping up to insane prices, but in this case it's not just returning to normal but dropping as well. The Logitech Brio Ultra HD webcam is down to $150.39 at Amazon. This webcam normally sells for around $190. It was peaking around $200 or so in 2020. Today's drop is the lowest price we've seen since last year, and it's basically a match for the webcam's lowest price ever. It's huge value no matter how you slice it.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

The latest Tronsmart Studio portable speaker has a metal chassis and a 5,000mAh battery

Tronsmart has announced the Studio 30W SoundPulse as its latest wireless speaker. It is rated to cover an open space of up to 10 meters in size with 2.1 channel sound for up to 15 hours per charge. Unlike most portable accessories of this type, it has a housing made of aluminum, yet is still IPX4-rated. It goes for ~US$70, or less with a coupon active at the time of writing.
Electronicstechnewstoday.com

How to Fix Zoom Microphone Issues

Zoom has taken over the online meeting world. Organizations from universities to high schools, corporate giants to friend groups — Zoom hosts quite a large crowd. While it would be nice if everything worked flawlessly for everyone, sadly, some of us face issues when speaking in a Zoom video meeting. Be it a broken mic or an advanced “ghost in the machine,” many things can cause Zoom microphones to malfunction. Fortunately, a lot of these problems have simple fixes.
ElectronicsEngadget

The OnePlus Buds Pro feature smart ANC and a white-noise mode

It's not exactly a secret that OnePlus has been working on new earbuds. In July, it sought fans to test an upcoming model without disclosing too many details. Fast forward a few weeks, and the company has formally revealed the OnePlus Buds Pro. OnePlus has adopted a different design from...
ElectronicsEngadget

Yamaha's $500 wireless ANC headphones pack 3D sound and head tracking tech

Yamaha is releasing high-end headphones with adaptive audio tech and an eye-catching design to help them stand out in a crowded marketplace. The $499.95 YH-L700A are the latest over-ears to join the exclusive head tracking audio club. Like the Dolby Dimension before them, Yamaha says its new headphones can identify where sound is coming from and re-orientate what you hear on the fly.
ElectronicsNBC News

Jabra announces three new Elite Bluetooth wireless earbuds

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Bluetooth wireless earbuds are...
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The future of Apple keyboards could be detachable

Apple's patents often cause a stir in the design and technology industry, and its latest is no different. The new patent suggests that the Apple MacBook or desktop keyboard and mouse could get a cutting edge update somewhere down the line. Suitably named the 'Deployable Key Mouse', the design shows a detachable mouse disguised as a key in the keyboard.
FIFAdotesports.com

Best PC gaming accessories

When a PC build is complete, the only worry that’s left is to make sure everything around it is helping achieve a more convenient and enjoyable gaming experience. This is where a PC’s accessories come into play. Stands, racks, mouse pads, chairs, and other accessories offer solutions to many issues...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Soundboks 3 Bluetooth Speaker Review: A Powerful Portable Party-Starter

The Soundboks 3 really pushes the limits when it comes to our idea of a Bluetooth speaker. Not only is it the size of a professional cabinet, it delivers the sound of one too. The speaker offers excellent sound quality at festival-level volumes. It is perfect for parties and has the staying power to keep going thanks to the Batteryboks. Highly recommended if you've got the spare $999.

Comments / 0

Community Policy