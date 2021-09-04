Compact Quad-Microphone Earbuds
The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are positioned as a robust portable audio solution that will provide users with the ability to enjoy immersive music and calls from anywhere. The earbuds are capable of offering impressive noise isolation to block out background disturbances and noises, while HearThrough technology enables users to hear what's going on around them when desired. The headphones are outfitted with a quad-microphone system that will perfectly capture voice for crisp calls.
