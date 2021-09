Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just one hit as the Dragons earned their third straight victory, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 on Friday night. at Day Air Ballpark. Dragons closer Vin Timpanelli entered the game with a one-run lead, runners at second and third, and one out in the eighth inning. Timpanelli stuck out the first batter he faced and worked out of the jam to hold the lead before pitching a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save.