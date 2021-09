Some games this week were canceled and moved to Monday due to smoke, while others were not able to be rescheduled. The Cougars offense has scored 96 points through two games this season and Rosevink has been at the forefront of it. After beating Linden to open the season, Rosevink led Escalon to a 41-0 victory over Calaveras Friday night. Rosevink completed 10 of his 17 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns in the win.