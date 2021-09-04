CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSAL football: Former Lions roar in Tottenville’s easy win over Fort Hamilton

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
New faces, new place. Same old results. Michael Marten and Louis Spezio, Tottenville’s senior quarterback-wide receiver tandem, are no strangers to playing with one another, though it was the first time they’d ever done so as Pirates in Friday night’s season-opener -- and they didn’t disappoint. Having spent the past...

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
