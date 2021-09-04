CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARMSTRONG-REINER: The debate is about public health

By David Armstrong-Reiner
Cover picture for the articleLast week I stood in a room at the hospital with family gathered around at the death of a husband, a father. He was my age and had been on a ventilator for two weeks. It took him a week to be put in ICU, because all the beds were taken.

PharmaceuticalsEastern Progress

COVID-19 Vaccines are a health choice, not a political debate

I believe in the effectiveness of vaccines but stayed on the fence when it came to receiving my COVID-19 vaccine until recently . I had heard arguments that sounded good both for and against getting the vaccine. This led to making an informed and educated decision hard for me. I wanted to feel peace about my decision to get my COVID-19 vaccine and not decide just because someone told me it was the right thing to do. I spent months researching the vaccine, which was no easy task. The internet is full of misinformation, but that can stop with you and me. No matter if you are a conservative Republican or a left-leaning Democrat, you need to stop being lazy and letting biased misinformation influence your medical choices.
Environmentetftrends.com

Climate Change Is a Public Health Issue

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will begin treating climate change as a public health issue, with the White House arguing that the negative effects are disproportionately affecting poor and minority communities. The Office of Climate Change and Health Equity is a newly launched office under the Department...
Public HealthRappahannock News

Letter: Listen to public health experts

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Our schools struggle to become safe, and our community sits at the highest threat level available for the COVID-19 virus. The good news is that we know how to fix this. We know what to do, and it will not be expensive. This is not an issue for a plebiscite. You don’t get to vote on public health issues where experts agree on the proper approach. Our taxes pay for experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and at this moment, they recommend vaccination as “the leading public health prevention strategy” for everyone who is eligible, and recommend indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors in schools.
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Public health or politics?

The most important question asked the evening that Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Public Health Officer, testified at the Benicia City Council was, “Where does the Covid virus come from that is spreading in all the homes and family gatherings, and parties?”. The reason this question is critical is that...
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Debate about mask policies continues on

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s newly re-issued mask mandate continues, communities still seem to be deciding if they’ll actually enforce it. The mandate officially took effect Monday, saying Illinoisans ages 2 and above are required to wear a mask indoors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Pritzker has cited rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the rapidly spreading Delta variant as reasons for the order.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Health officials urge public to be cautious about travel for holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Local health officials are concerned that gatherings and travel over the Labor Day weekend could drive up COVID-19 cases higher than they already are. Over the course of the pandemic, Bartholomew County has often seen increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following holidays, which has caused some concern among officials, particularly as local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rapidly increasing across the state leading into the long weekend.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Public Health Matters

‘Positive Parenting,’ a new parenting approach to a societal role as old as time. Child abuse and neglect have long been known to cause lifelong trauma. Trauma that puts those who experienced the abuse or neglect at greater risk of experiencing anxiety, depression, attachment difficulties, and low self-esteem both later in childhood and well into adulthood.
Delaware StateCape Gazette

Public Health Emergency extended

Gov. John Carney formally extended his Public Health Emergency order another 30 days Sept. 8 to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Getting all Delaware students back in the classroom for in-person learning has been, and remains, our top priority,” Carney...
Public Healthehrintelligence.com

Hospital Public Health Reporting Hiccups Common Before COVID-19

This information comes following a public health crisis that demonstrated the disastrous impacts of poor public health reporting and data exchange infrastructure. Public health reporting has always been hard, and the medical industry saw the consequences of that when COVID-19 broke out. The brief analyzed nationally representative survey data from...
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Dr. Sergienko Provides Context To The Flatulence Debate

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Interim Public Health Officer is responding to a statement made by the Mayor of Sonora this week regarding the ability to spread COVID via flatulence. We reported that Mayor Matt Hawkins voted in opposition to giving City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga the ability to put...
Public HealthPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Statistics

Not sure how County Health came up with their mid 40’s per hundred thousand, (re:covid). We’re getting way more than that every week, in a county with 20,000. Simple arithmetic shows that to be at least 200!! per hundred thousand. Terry Southworth. C Road. Editor’s note: Plumas News consulted with...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Medical Care, Public Health Need to Be ‘Welded’ for Next Crisis

Former HHS officials speak at emergency preparedness symposium. Outlook comes amid Covid response, 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks. The U.S. must better integrate the public health system into the delivery of medical care as the nation looks to overhaul its response to future outbreaks in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, former HHS emergency preparedness chiefs said.
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Nurse Argues Against “Blaming the Unvaccinated”

The Delta variant continues to wreak havoc across most of the U.S., particularly in the west and south. Just over 53% of the total population is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. As new hotspots emerge and hospitals start turning patients away, some have deemed this current chapter the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms 115 New Cases, Two Hospitalizations

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed 115 COVID-19 cases and two hospitalizations. The hospitalizations reported today were of a resident in their 50s and another in their 60s. The county's COVID death toll stands at 80, with 30 reported since Aug. 1. Today's cases — which were confirmed after laboratories processed...
Gilpin County, COthemtnear.com

Gilpin Public Health Order amended

The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners amended a public health order regarding masks and COVID-19 testing during a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on August 31, 2021. The Board also approved a lactation area in the Community Center, pay raises for interim employees, and facilities maintenance requests. They also discussed a jail food service proposal and heard the annual audit report.
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

COVID-19 Report, Mandatory Youth Activity Rules In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday and 233 active cases. The Tuolumne County Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, Wednesday and Friday as seen in the image. A total of 27 of the new cases are community cases and one is a Sierra Conservation inmate case. Since last week there have been 208 new cases and two Covid related deaths. There are 8 who are hospitalized down from numbers that have been in the teens for several weeks. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 49.1 up from 47.9 per 100,000 population Wednesday.

