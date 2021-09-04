CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Writer doesn't think alcohol Is depressing

By Robert Wallace
Goshen News
 8 days ago

DR. WALLACE: You have stated before that alcohol is a depressant. I don’t drink often, but when I do have a drink, I almost instantly get a rush that makes me laugh more and be more talkative than I usually am. In no way have I ever felt depressed on alcohol! It’s just the opposite for me, so what in the world are you referring to?

Mental Health

What the World Would Be Like If How to Deal With the Stigma of Mental Illness: Dennis Begos Didn’t Exist

Having a mental concern was looked upon as a negative trait of a person. It would be wrong to use the past tense to talk about such a matter. Mental health has been looked upon as a stigma and anyone who has spoken of it earlier or has tried to seek help has been tabooed as a “mad person”. It has been a hush-hush affair for a long time. Mental health problems are still regarded as something that an otherwise healthy person cannot have.
Mental Health
Upworthy

What’s the difference between depression and just being sad?

In the United States, close to 10% of the population has depression, but sometimes it can take a long time for someone to even understand that they have it. One difficulty in diagnosis is trying to distinguish between feeling down and experiencing clinical depression. This TED-Ed video from December 2015 can help make the distinction. With simple animation, the video explains how clinical depression lasts longer than two weeks with a range of symptoms that can include changes in appetite, poor concentration, restlessness, sleep disorders (either too much or too little), and suicidal ideation. The video briefly discusses the neuroscience behind the illness, outlines treatments, and offers advice on how you can help a friend or loved one who may have depression.
Mental Health

My Struggle with Depression and Migraine in 2020

Content Warning: Please know that within this article are themes of depression, mental health, suicidal ideation, and treatment. If you or someone you love is experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish at 800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/. If you missed the first of...
Posted by
Gillian May

What Does Alcohol Addiction Have to do With Trauma?

Trauma is becoming a pervasive problem in our current society. In one Netherlands-based study, the researchers estimated that the prevalence of lifetime traumatic events was as high as 71%. Another global study showed a prevalence of around 70%. This means that most people we meet these days have been through some sort of adverse or traumatic event.
Weight Loss

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Posted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Drinks
Knowridge Science Report

Many people don’t get drugs for alcohol problems

About 14 million adults in the U.S. have alcohol use disorder (AUD). There are effective treatments. But a recent study found that they are rarely used. People with AUD often aren’t able to control their drinking. It can affect their health, relationships, and job. Treatments can help. These include talk therapy and FDA-approved medications.

