It’s the right thing to do
In today’s edition of the Citizen we have commentaries from two individuals with an important message — if you are eligible, get the COVID-19 vaccine. David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, represents the medical community; Pastor David Armstrong-Reiner, of Epiphany Lutheran Church, represents the faith community. Each has seen the toll this virus is taking on their communities and on us all. Please read their words and heed their message.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
