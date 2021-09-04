CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

On milestone night, Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina lead Cardinals past Brewers

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcknb_0bmMNMuT00

In their 300th career start together, Adam Wainwright allowed one earned run and catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 15-4 Friday.

Wainwright and Molina became the fourth battery in major league history to reach that milestone, joining Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (324 games), Warren Spahn and Del Crandall (316), and Red Faber and Ray Schalk (306).

Wainwright (14-7) beat the Brewers for the 19th time while allowing four hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Nolan Arenado delivered two homers and three RBIs and Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer for the Cardinals (69-64), who won for the fifth time in seven games to remain in the thick of the National League wild-card race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bmMNMuT00 Also Read:

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

The Brewers (82-54) lost their second straight game, but they maintained their 10-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (9-4) allowed four runs in two innings in his first start since suffering shoulder soreness on Aug. 18.

Arenado hit a two-run homer to get the Cardinals rolling in the first inning.

In the second inning Peralta allowed Wainwright’s RBI single and Tommy Edman’s RBI grounder as the Cardinals boosted their lead to 4-0.

Arenado greeted reliever Justin Topa with a solo homer in the third inning. Dylan Carlson and Edmundo Sosa hit singles and Bader hit his homer to make it 8-0 before Topa exited with right elbow discomfort.

The Cardinals made it 10-0 in the seventh inning on Tyler O’Neill’s two-run homer. The Brewers got those runs back in the bottom of the inning with RBI grounders by Rowdy Tellez and Lorenzo Cain.

Molina hit his grand slam in the ninth inning off Hoby Milner after reliever Daniel Norris exited with a hand injury. Sosa hit a solo homer to make it 15-2. The Brewers countered with Luis Urias’ RBI double and another run-scoring grounder by Tellez in the bottom of the inning.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Warren Spahn
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Del Crandall
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National League#The Cincinnati Reds#Rbi#Rockies#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals: What might an Adam Wainwright extension look like?

With Yadier Molina earning a raise from the St. Louis Cardinals, what might Adam Wainwright’s eventual extension look like?. The final terms of Yadier Molina extension’s with the St. Louis Cardinals — one-year, $9 million — was a $1 million raise from his 2021 salary. It came as a surprise to some, considering that his numbers have dropped in recent seasons, though Travis d’Arnaud’s two-year, $16 million extension with the Atlanta Braves only a week earlier all but guaranteed that Molina would get a raise.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What the St Louis Cardinals should offer Adam Wainwright

The pieces are coming together for a reunion between the St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright, but what will the cost be for his services?. Everyone wants Adam Wainwright to pitch again in 2022 – well, except the batters who will have to face him. And now he has made it known he plans to return to the mound next season.
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Adam Wainwright’s other family negotiation has nothing to do with St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS- Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright had said for a while that a decision on coming back to play would be a family one, involving his wife and five kids. His family video this week announcing that he would play in 2022 evidently came without notice to even the Cardinals, Wainwright revealed Wednesday that he has another family decision to hash out–when to get a dog.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Lauer and His New Pitch

Eric Lauer has become the unheralded member of the Milwaukee Brewers rotation. Acquired in a deal that was scrutinized by many, Lauer has flourished over a substantial stretch of time and has become an integral part to the Brewers’ successful season. After a rough start to the season, Lauer has...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals: Insiders believe Yadier Molina is a Hall of Fame lock

When St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina’s career ends, two national baseball writers believe he’s bound for Cooperstown. While there has been steady debate whether the St. Louis Cardinals overpaid by giving Yadier Molina a one-year, $10 million contract for the final season of his 19-year career, there has been a consensus on his status in baseball history.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting matinee

Molina isn't in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds. Molina will get a breather after he went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts across the last two games. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth, with Molina presumably starting the nightcap.
MLBFox News

Tellez 3-run HR leads Brewers past Twins 6-2

The Milwaukee Brewers and their superb pitching staff are cruising toward the playoffs, but the more powerful performances they can produce at the plate, the better off they'll be. Sunday's slugging outburst was perfect timing for Milwaukee's upcoming trip to San Francisco, a potential postseason preview. Rowdy Tellez hit a...
MLBViva El Birdos

A look at the origins of the Wainwright-Molina battery

Tomorrow, for the 300th time in their careers, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will start together as a battery mate, only bested by three other pitcher-catcher combos: Mickey Lolich to Bill Freehan (324), Warren Spahn to Del Crandall (316), and Red Faber to Ray Schalk. That’s three Hall of Famers (Faber, Schalk, Spahn), a player who may have made the Hall if framing existed in his time (Freehan), a player who stayed on the HOF ballot for all 15 years possible (Lolich), and Del Crandall. Actually Crandall had a better career than Schalk, Schalk belongs nowhere near the Hall of Fame, but that just gives you an idea of what it takes to be on this list.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina will enter the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He will catch for left-hander J.A. Happ and bat sixth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Reds. Andrew Knizner moves to the bench.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Big 3-0-0: Wainwright & Molina near 'all-time record' as duo, can set it if (when?) Cardinals ace emeritus returns for 2022

MILWAUKEE — As he drove alone in his rental car toward south Chicago and the resumption of a season once in doubt, Adam Wainwright found a place to pull over and stretch. Back spasms seized on him on the way to a start against the White Sox, the start that would bring the Cardinals back into their 2020 season from isolation, from a coronavirus quarantine they partially spent bunkered in the same Milwaukee hotel they call home this weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slugs grand slam

Molina went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run in a 15-4 rout of Milwaukee on Friday. Molina put the icing on a blowout win with a ninth-inning grand slam. It was the fifth career grand slam for the veteran catcher and his ninth overall long ball this season. Molina's big blast also broke a personal 39-game homerless drought.

Comments / 0

Community Policy