WATCH: C.J. Cron helps Rockies edge Braves

 8 days ago

First baseman C.J. Cron drove in the deciding run to back the solid pitching of starter Antonio Senzatela and give the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The go-ahead run scored in the sixth. Cron lined to single to left to score Trevor Story, who began the rally with a two-out double.

Senzatela (4-9) pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits, striking out three. It was the second straight win for Senzatela, who has notched a quality start in five consecutive outings.

Jhoulys Chacin pitched a scoreless eighth and Carlos Estevez worked a perfect ninth to preserve the win and earn his fourth save. Estevez extended his scoreless streak to a career-long 14 games.

Atlanta starter Huascar Ynoa (4-5) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

The Braves (71-63) have lost four of their last five. The Rockies (62-73) improved to 9-9 against the National League East.

Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies returned from missing two games after fouling a ball off his left knee and hit his 24th home run, a solo shot to lead off the game. But the Rockies squared it in the bottom half on a solo homer from Charlie Blackmon, his 12th.

Atlanta took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on Eddie Rosario’s sacrifice fly, only to have the Rockies score twice in the third on Brendan Rodgers’ RBI single and Blackmon’s sacrifice fly.

The Braves tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning when Austin Riley singled home Freddie Freeman.

The Braves had the potential tying run on base to start the eighth inning when Rosario doubled. But with one out, Rosario tried to steal third and was gunned down when Dom Nunez fired a strike to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who applied the tag. The play was challenged but upheld on video review.

The teams have split the first two games of the four-game series. Atlanta won the opener 6-5 on Thursday.

–Field Level Media

