Detroit Tigers belt five homers in rout of Reds

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

Dustin Garneau hit two of Detroit’s season-high-tying five home runs as the Tigers overpowered the host Cincinnati Reds 15-5 on Friday.

Garneau drove in three runs. Detroit’s Jeimer Candelario had a homer, two doubles and a single while scoring four runs and driving in two. Jonathan Schoop also supplied four hits, including a solo homer, while scoring three runs. Robbie Grossman added a three-run blast.

Derek Holland (3-2) tossed two innings of scoreless, hitless relief to collect the victory.

Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Reds. Cincinnati starter Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6) gave up four runs, three earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the second inning. Miguel Cabrera walked and Candelario reached on an error. Harold Castro brought both runners home with a double to center.

Suarez’s solo homer with one out in the bottom of the inning put the Reds on the board. Detroit got that run back when Schoop hit a one-out homer in the third.

Candelario’s leadoff shot in the fourth gave the Tigers a 4-1 advantage.

India’s two-run blast in the fifth pulled Cincinnati within one, but the Reds squandered an opportunity for a bigger inning. Cincinnati had runners at first and second with one out before Kyle Funkhouser struck out Joey Votto and Suarez to end the threat.

Detroit then erupted with six runs and eight hits in the sixth against three pitchers to make it 10-3.

Victor Reyes knocked in the first run with a single, and third baseman Mike Moustakas’ throwing error on the play allowed another run to score. Garneau followed with a two-run homer to left. Willi Castro doubled and Akil Baddoo walked, but Castro was caught stealing third with Schoop at the plate.

Schoop then singled, and with two down, Cabrera singled to knock in Baddoo. Schoop came home on Candelario’s second hit of the inning, a double.

Cincinnati scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Moustakas’ ground-rule double.

Garneau’s second homer of the game re-established a seven-run lead in the seventh. Grossman extended the lead to double digits with his three-run homer later in the inning.

Kyle Farmer had an RBI single for the Reds in the bottom of the seventh.

Detroit’s Niko Goodrum knocked in the game’s final run with an eighth-inning single.

–Field Level Media

