Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo crowns 2021 Rodeo Queen

By Jessica Brest
 8 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade crowned Avery Nelson as its 2021 Rodeo Queen Friday night.

The contest came down to four candidates : Chloe LeMaire representing NSBC United Way, Faith Totorica representing Santa Maria Kiwanis Noontime, Avery Nelson representing St. Joseph High School and Isabelle Gamino representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.

These four women have been raising money for their chosen nonprofit groups over the past six months as part of their virtual campaigns.

After events, raffles and more were planned, the candidate who raised the most money was crowned Rodeo Queen.

They said it was a challenge fundraising and planning their events around ever-changing COVID-19 regulations. Despite that, the four raised over $1 million.

Nelson took home the crown after raising $550,000.

"They really held me together this whole time, so they deserve the win as much as I do," said Nelson. "Right now I'm in shock, but I'm so excited.”

Since the first Rodeo in 1943, the annual Elks Rodeo Queen Contest has raised more than $14 million, with all of the money distributed to youth recreation programs in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas.

Last year's three candidates raised a total of $440,059 and the year before raised just under $800,000, which established a new one-year record.

The 2021 Elks Rodeo & Parade is running from Thursday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 5.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.elksrec.com .

