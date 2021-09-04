CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laplace, LA

President Biden met Hurricane Ida victims in a Laplace neighborhood; residents say they need help

By Sabrina Wilson
fox8live.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE, LA (WVUE) - President Biden walked the streets of the Cambridge subdivision here in LaPlace, a working-class neighborhood between Airline Drive and I-10. Tattered roofs and other structural damage could be seen as Biden walked the neighborhood’s main street. Biden walked up to residents in their front yard and held conversations with them about their post-hurricane needs.

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Laplace, LA
Elections
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Laplace, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
Laplace, LA
City
Grand Isle, LA
City
Lafitte, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Richmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Secret Service#The White House#Advocate#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-resistant people...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy