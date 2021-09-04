President Biden met Hurricane Ida victims in a Laplace neighborhood; residents say they need help
LAPLACE, LA (WVUE) - President Biden walked the streets of the Cambridge subdivision here in LaPlace, a working-class neighborhood between Airline Drive and I-10. Tattered roofs and other structural damage could be seen as Biden walked the neighborhood’s main street. Biden walked up to residents in their front yard and held conversations with them about their post-hurricane needs.www.fox8live.com
Comments / 0