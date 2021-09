MITCHELL — The top of the Yankton lineup came through as the Gazelles beat Pierre and Mitchell in a girls’ tennis triangular on Friday in Mitchell. Yankton beat Pierre 6-3 and Mitchell 5-4. Yankton’s players in the top three singles flights — Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski — each went 2-0 in singles play. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski, and Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each went 2-0 in doubles play.