Despite Deandre Kerr returning to lineup, Syracuse falls 1-0 to No. 2 Georgetown

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. John Franks drove in front of the rest of the Georgetown players. He found a hole in the Syracuse defense, allowing Dante Polvara to pass up as he neared the top of the box. Goalkeeper Russell Shealy stood at the top of the box but fell to his right as a slow, off-balanced shot from Franks trickled past him. All the redshirt junior could do was watch from his crouched position laying on the grass as the ball quietly found the back of the net.