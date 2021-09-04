CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Shemanova, Markova dominate in route to 5-0 start for Syracuse

By Adam McCaffery
Daily Orange
 8 days ago

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse led 23-16 in the final set of the game when Mila Yarich of Yale leaped up to serve the ball to Syracuse’s side. Yuliia Yastrub hit the ball right on top of the net for Elena Karakasi, who was met by a Yale defender. Karakasi overwhelmed the Yale defender as she and the SU frontline had been doing all match. She got the kill, putting Syracuse up 24-16. And then to end the night after an earlier sweep versus Yale, Abby Casiano received opportune placement from Karakasi to give Syracuse the win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

