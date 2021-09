BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Science Hill fought through mistakes and all the hoopla Friday night to claim a 40-21 win in the first home football game at West Ridge. In front of a hearty crowd at the just-opened school, the visiting Hilltoppers relied on halftime defensive adjustments and big-play athletes on the other side of the ball to eventually handle their new Class 6A, Region 1-AAA rival.