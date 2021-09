A fire was reported at 6:49 pm tonight on Bailey Street in Anza according to the Riverside County Fire Department. This is the fire that was reported between Barnfather and Ramsey, east of Chapman. According to RCFD, the fire was contained at 8:09 pm to 3 acres. Agencies involved were CalFire and San Bernardino National Forest fire service. Engine crews were aided by water tenders, aircraft and hand crews.