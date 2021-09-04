K-8 Teachers of the Year

EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts in art and art education, East Carolina University. WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: This summer break, I had the chance to learn more about woodworking and chicken farming. I know it sounds funny, but it truly reminded me to never stop learning. From the precision of learning to build and design with wood to chasing chickens, I really had a blast! I am really looking forward to bringing my happiness and joy from what I have learned to my classroom.