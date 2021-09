Most leaders are significantly underestimating the amount of innovation they will need to compete, according to a survey of 1,200 companies. Leaders and workers had to change daily operations and build entirely new products and services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Tata Consultancy Services predicts that companies will need to maintain that level of nimble innovation to meet the demands of the market for the next four years. That's one of the takeaways from the company's 2021 Global Leadership Survey.