How to discuss 9/11 with children

By MCC
yoursun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, parents across the United States faced the delicate situation of discussing 9/11 with their children. Many adults watched their televisions with a sense of disbelief and horror on Sept. 11, 2001, and parents were forced to explain the inexplicable events of that day to their youngsters. As...

Books & Literatureospreyobserver.com

Pass-A-Book And Help Create Memories For Children

Literature is an important part of childhood and helps shape who people become. Reading has numerous benefits for children, including increased knowledge, appreciation and a sense of imagination. With the right book, a child’s world can be turned upside down. Heather Hindman, a past elementary school English teacher, had this in mind when creating Pass-A-Book, a community program that collects and donates children’s books.
Family Relationshipsyourgv.com

LIVING WITH CHILDREN: We switched from childrearing to parenting

QUESTION: In your column, you have often spoken of “psychological parenting.” What, exactly, do you mean by that?. ANSWER: Answering your question requires that we first unpack the word “parenting,” the definition of which is simply “what parents did not do before the 1960s,” which is when parents began putting children at the center of attention in the family and worrying about how they felt concerning nearly everything. Prior to that most tumultuous decade, children — myself, for example — were simply raised, synonyms of which are reared and brought up. Since then, children have been “parented.” Paradoxically, many of them have been parented by people who were simply raised, which attests to the power of the media.
KidsMarietta Daily Journal

Living with Children: Psychological parenting is a prescription for enabling

Q: In your column, you have often spoken of “psychological parenting.” What, exactly, do you mean by that?. A: Answering your question requires that we first unpack the word “parenting.” The definition is simply “what parents did not do before the 1960s,” which is when parents began putting children at the center of attention in the family and worrying about how they felt concerning nearly everything. Prior to that tumultuous decade, children — me, for example — were simply raised, synonyms of which are "reared" and "brought up." Since then, children have been “parented.” Paradoxically, many of them have been parented by people who were simply raised, which attests to the power of the media.
Musicwvgazettemail.com

LGBTQ teens still struggle to be out (FlipSide)

Love falls behind a wall of society. Love can only be what others see fit. The prince shall save the troubled princess and happily ever after shall appear. However, not once have people stopped to question the reason behind the paradox of a prince being needed to save a princess from her troubles. Why does a man need to save the woman? What if the root of her troubles came from within and the princess only accepted the prince to hide from the truth.
Healthexpressnews.com

Commentary: For healing, for sacrificing: Thank you

We see you once again opening your doors wide to care for yet another wave of a global pandemic. We see you continuing to open your hands to provide comfort and hope to people in their darkest hours. We see you once again taking on additional burdens, extra measures of...
KidsAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Just put your kids’ masks on

Imagine that! The School Board folks in the Mat-Su Borough have, somehow, elected to send their children to school without masks. All in the name of “returning to normal.” That’s not the same as as a violation of anybody’s “rights,” this is one even more ridiculously better. I am a...
Kidsyoursun.com

LETTER: Parents setting poor example for children

When I was a child my parents always led by example. They taught me right from wrong at an early age. I always respected other people. I learned to be empathetic to all the people. I learned not to be selfish or self centered. And to always include God in my decisions.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Talk to Your Kids About 9/11

It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since 9/11. While the events of that day are seared into the memories of those who were old enough to understand, many children may be hearing about the attacks for the first time. What’s appropriate to tell them, and how do you even begin that conversation? We connected with Diane Partin, a licensed professional counselor supervisor and Medical City Green Oaks’ director of behavioral health – outpatient services, for her expert advice.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Remembering 9/11: As children, the world changed in front of them

Sept. 11 is seared into memory. The day after the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and the hijacked plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, Jodie Tweed from the Brainerd Dispatch went to Pequot Lakes to talk to school children and teachers. Twenty years...
Genesee County, MInbc25news.com

How is 9/11 being taught today in schools?

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - It has been nearly 20 years since September 11th, 2001. For many, that day will forever live fresh in their minds, but there is a new generation of students learning about 9/11 for the first time. High schoolers have received tons of lessons over the years...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Children who lost parents in 9/11 attacks share how their love — and grief — live on

A year after 9/11, a group of Long Island schoolkids whose mom or dad died in the World Trade Center gathered to tell The Post their stories. They reunited on the 3rd, 5th and 10th anniversaries. Now, 20 years after the terror attacks, we catch up with some of these parents, homeowners and professionals who continue to grapple with their loss and to honor their parents’ legacies.
SocietyPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Brain and His Daughter Discuss What Happened AFTER 9/11

Saturday will mark 20 years since the attacks of September 11th, 2001. In marking that day, there are no shortage of documentaries out on the events of that day. Channels like National Geographic and Discovery have excellent programs that examine what happened and why. A new Netflix series looks not only at 9/11, but also at why it happened and the following war on terror. My daughter Carly has watched several of these programs with me, and it is stunning to see her reaction. After all, she wasn't even alive on 9/11.
Societykptv.com

How to cope with the 20th anniversary of 9/11

(CNN/Meredith) -- Nearly 20 years to the day, the US was attacked on our own soil. On this anniversary, the events of 9/11 may cause more distress in many Americans, with feelings of sadness, grief and anxiety. There’s a name for this: it’s called the “anniversary effect.”. Ken Yeager, Director...

