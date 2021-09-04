CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 first Geekbench score confirms it indeed is a powerhouse

By Ashutosh
gizmochina.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on Qualcomm‘s next flagship chipset – Snapdragon 898 (SM8450), which will be powering a bunch of upcoming premium devices. It has already been confirmed that the chipset is going to be manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm process and will have a 20% increment in performance. Well, to corroborate the earlier claims, we now have the first Geekbench scores and it runs on an imminent flagship from Vivo with model name, Vivo V2102A.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Snapdragon 898#Tsmc#Qualcomm Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S22 Model Numbers Have Been Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S22 model numbers have been revealed. This information comes from SamMobile, as the site claims its sources shared the Galaxy S22 model numbers. The Galaxy S22 model numbers have seemingly been revealed. The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra (names have not been confirmed) will carry the...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Xiaomi could introduce yet another flagship in the Mi 11T Pro next month

It’s been a busy and fruitful couple of months for Xiaomi, as the company has overtaken the likes of Samsung to become the top smartphone maker in the world. Just last week, we saw the introduction of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with its hidden under-display selfie camera and phenomenal specs. But a new leak points to yet another flagship offering making its way to certain markets as soon as next month.
Technologyxda-developers

Lenovo exec says the Snapdragon 895 will have a greatly upgraded GPU

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 will have a greatly upgraded GPU, according to the General Manager of Lenovo China’s mobile phone business department, Chen Jin. In the same post, Chen Jin teased the Lenovo Legion 3 Pro, saying that it will maintain some of (machine translated) “the top tuning capabilities in the industry.” SM8450 is the codename for the next Qualcomm chipset, widely expected to launch as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 towards the end of the year at the company’s yearly launch event in Hawaii.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung just shared an unexpected foldable phone milestone

Foldable phones may still be controversial, but that doesn’t seem to be hurting sales, with Samsung announcing a big milestone for the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 even before they arrive in stores. Preorders for the two new Android devices began 10 days ago, but Samsung says they’ve already blasted through a 2021 sales record.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

The Red Magic 6S Pro will use the Snapdragon 888+ chipset

In case the first teaser image wasn’t clear enough, nubia posted another one, which leaves no doubt that the Red Magic 6S Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The new chip has an overclocked prime CPU core and a 20% faster AI Engine. In the 6S Pro...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Lenovo exec teases Snapdragon 895’s graphical power

Qualcomm’s upcoming SoC for smartphones – the Snapdragon 895 – will have “greatly” upgraded graphical ability, according to a Lenovo executive. Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo China’s mobile phone business division, made the claim on Chinese social network Weibo. The text is machine translated so could possibly contain...
NFLANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Surface Duo 2 listed on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC

The Surface Duo 2 will still be released. We have no idea when exactly but we are hoping soon. Much has been said about the hybrid phone-tablet including the fact it will come with an updated Microsoft Launcher. An image leak showed a possible triple camera setup. We also heard the device will be more affordable. It may come with better camera and 5G support. Expect more details will surface on the web until the official product announcement. Just recently, the Surface Duo 2 has appeared on Geekbench so we have an idea about the specs.
NFLPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 may sport a top-end Android phone chipset

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is rumored to launch later this year, and a new leak suggests the upcoming dual-screen phone will sport a top-end chipset we've seen in a variety of the best Android phones of 2021. A Geekbench listing for an upcoming device with the model number "surfaceduo2"...
NFLxda-developers

Xiaomi’s first global phone without Mi branding could be the Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi’s first phone without its iconic Mi branding in the west could be the Xiaomi 11T series after the company confirmed to XDA-Developers that it was going to be dropping the “Mi” branding from future releases. The 11T series of smartphones will be the mid-cycle refresh of the Mi 11 series, though obviously, the company is dropping the “Mi” part of that. Still, the concept is the same and is something that a lot of companies have done. The first phone to have launched without the Mi branding is the Xiaomi Mix 4, though that’s China-only for now.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

How many software updates will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 get?

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th, the company revealed two new foldable devices – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. At the event, Samsung also unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earphones. Today, we’re going to take a look at how many software updates the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can expect to receive over its lifetime.
Electronicstechgage.com

Qualcomm Will Soon Add aptX Lossless To Its Snapdragon Sound Portfolio

Aside from having to keep track of battery life, there are very few downsides to Bluetooth audio. Audiophiles could make the argument that the inherent quality loss that comes with a Bluetooth connection can’t be made up for with the freedom of wireless – although that’s of course a matter of opinion.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Huawei patents what might be the most extreme form of the waterfall display yet

The OEM Huawei has had a patent for a new kind of smartphone display approved by the US Patents and Trademarking Office (USPTO). It describes a device with a screen that goes all the way down to meet the rear panel. Therefore, the 2 "arc-shaped" pieces of panel that effectively form the sides of the phone act as its buttons, and, possibly, other controls depending on context.
BusinessPhone Arena

Samsung, like rival TSMC, faces a delay in the release of 3nm chips

Last week we told you that TSMC's 3nm process node is being delayed and that the 2022 iPhone 14 series might pack a 4nm A16 Bionic instead of a 3nm A16 Bionic. As a result of the delay, next year's iPhone model might end up being not as powerful or energy-efficient as hoped. Today, Digitimes Asia reported that Samsung might also experience a delay in getting its 3nm process node off of the ground.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound acquires Bluetooth Lossless Audio technology

Qualcomm has already announced that Snapdragon Sound will connect seamlessly with its high-end mobile platforms to deliver specs such as aptX Adaptive, volume optimizations for smart speakers and super-wideband enhancements for voice calls. They are to be found in next-gen audio accessories, as well as mobile devices such as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy