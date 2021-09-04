Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 first Geekbench score confirms it indeed is a powerhouse
All eyes are on Qualcomm‘s next flagship chipset – Snapdragon 898 (SM8450), which will be powering a bunch of upcoming premium devices. It has already been confirmed that the chipset is going to be manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm process and will have a 20% increment in performance. Well, to corroborate the earlier claims, we now have the first Geekbench scores and it runs on an imminent flagship from Vivo with model name, Vivo V2102A.www.gizmochina.com
