Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 first Geekbench score confirms it indeed is a powerhouse

The Surface Duo 2 will still be released. We have no idea when exactly but we are hoping soon. Much has been said about the hybrid phone-tablet including the fact it will come with an updated Microsoft Launcher. An image leak showed a possible triple camera setup. We also heard the device will be more affordable. It may come with better camera and 5G support. Expect more details will surface on the web until the official product announcement. Just recently, the Surface Duo 2 has appeared on Geekbench so we have an idea about the specs.