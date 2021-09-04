Dumas' run game, defense holds off Lubbock Estacado in 30-27 win

DUMAS — The run game proved to be the difference as Dumas overcame early mistakes and a strong Lubbock Estacado team to win 30-27 on Friday at Demon Stadium. Running back James Bednorz was clinical in cutch moments, providing 131 of the team’s 138 net rushing yards on 27 carries as he scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grayson McCurley also proved important as he collected 110 passing yards and went 13-for-18 with a touchdown and interception.