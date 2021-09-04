Venice Lineup Shows How Cinema Italiano Thrives in Rocky Market

It’s been 12 years since Jane Campion made a feature film (the well-regarded John Keats biopic, 2009’s Bright Star), but one could never guess, if we’re to judge by her enthusiasm at a press conference this year’s Venice International Film Festival ( on 2 September. “I think once you give women a chance, there’s not going to be much stopping them. I know the statistics still aren’t in women’s favour. It’s a great loss for everyone that there aren’t feminine voices describing our world and who we are. We come to believe we are a patriarchy when that isn’t the case,” comments Campion on female representation in the industry and the fact that this year, of the 78 films premiering at the Lido, only five were directed by women (down from eight last year).