It's been a few months yet The Medium is finally available for PlayStation 5 and it's quite an intriguing horror game so let's get to it. I don't usually enjoy horror games but I love psychological horror thrillers such as Silent Hill and Fahrenheit (AKA Indigo Prophecy). So, when I saw The Medium release on Xbox Series X, I was kind of sad because I wanted to play it but I don't have the console. Now that it's finally available for PlayStation 5, I must say that in many ways, it was worth the wait but in many others, I'm fairly disappointed.