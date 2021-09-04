If The Slow Motion Of The Ocean Agrees With You, Wave Back
Don’t want to belabor this Labor Day weekend, but … sitting, or smoldering, on the broiling North Carolina beach on a sunny, humid day, I ask my beach bunny spouse, who do we old people think we are — burning our bodies to bacon-crispness, getting itchy sand in our bathing suits that makes it obvious that we’ve lost what little physical-body prowess we may have had years ago. The longer we seek to break out of our shells and adapt to changing tides, we perch on our beach chairs, trying not to flounder and becoming more determined to let our worries drift away.www.dnronline.com
