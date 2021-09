Gotham Knights was first revealed last year during DC FanDome. It was a game that was also slated to release in 2021, but like several other titles, we saw a delay. That wasn’t a big surprise as the pandemic has caused quite the delay across several video game development studios worldwide. Now things have been rather quiet from this IP. Fans are still waiting on some new marketing material to emerge online. Likewise as you can imagine some fans are a bit frustrated over the lack of news, but one leak might help tie them over just a bit longer. It looks like the iconic villain, Penguin, is making an appearance during the game.