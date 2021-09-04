CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

PRESS RELEASE: Sojourners Project: Busing, An immersive performance produced by IDEA Stages & Control Group Productions

By redtornado
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Sojourners Project: Busing is an intergenerational history of “desegregation” busing in Denver Public Schools. It was created by a majority Black artistic team with the agency to tell their own stories, and it’s shared in a pop-up immersive performance experience.

