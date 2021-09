There’s always something a little extra special in the air when Happy Valley makes the short trip down the road to Elizabethton. The Lady Cyclones hosted the Lady Warriors on Monday night and despite the best efforts of the ladies down the way, it was Elizabethton’s night as they won in straight sets, 3-0. Elizabethton took a lead right out of the gates in set number one taking control after a couple of early ties. The Cyclones went on a little run, but some silly mistakes and self-inflicted wounds let the Warriors right back in.