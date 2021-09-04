Naomi Osaka slams racket several times, screams and leaves court in three-set loss

NEW YORK — While Naomi Osaka has become a global advocate for athletes’ mental health, she’s largely been known for her composure and poise on the court. That was not the case on Friday evening, when she lost to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4. In the first set, Osaka looked balanced, confident, and aggressive. But things quickly started to fall apart for her toward the end of the second set, when No. 73 Fernandez climbed back from 0-40 to 40-40, hitting a backhand winner to send it into a tiebreak. Osaka made a litany of unforced errors in the tiebreak, and quickly dug herself into a significant hole.