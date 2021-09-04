Rochester Red Wings LHP Ben Braymer named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month for August

Rochester Red Wings left-handed pitcher Ben Braymer has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month for August, Minor League Baseball announced. Braymer was 4-0 with a 3.09 ERA (11 ER, 32.0 IP) in six appearances (five starts) with 18 hits, three home runs, two hit batters, 15 walks, and 21 strikeouts. He allowed two hits or fewer in four games and had three scoreless starts. Braymer won three consecutive appearances from August 14-25. Six of the 11 runs he allowed came in one outing. The former 18th round selection by the Nationals in 2016 out of Auburn University is now 6-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 19 games (16 starts) this season.