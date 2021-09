CARBONDALE — Front and center, Southeast Missouri State's defensive line will be waiting for No. 7/10 SIU on Thursday night. One of the few 3-4 schemes the Salukis will face this season, the Redhawks square up nose tackle James Sacke, defensive end Bryson Donnell and tackle Steven Lewis with the opponents' center and two guards in what is called a "Bear" defense. Sometimes one of their linebackers fill a fourth spot on the line, and sometimes they line up behind them to get a better look at the play.