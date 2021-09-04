Developer plans to close on All Sports Village property in WL in November

WINDSOR LOCKS — The proposed development for All Sports Village is back on track now that developer Andrew Borgia plans to close on land sometime in November.

Borgia, the principal of the New York-based JABS Sports Management, said Friday that he expects the groundbreaking to occur by the end of this year.

He declined to disclose the price of the land.

The 76-acre property where the sports complex will be located is on Route 20 between Interstate 91 and Old County Road and is owned by the Thrall family of Windsor.

BACK ON TRACK

WHAT: Developer of All Sports Complex to close on 76-acre property in November

WHERE: On Route 20 in Windsor Locks

NEXT STEPS: Closing on the land purchase in November, groundbreaking expected by the end of the year

A year ago, Borgia said he planned to close on the property in October 2021. This week, he said delays in development were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports complex will have indoor and outdoor areas for competition in several sports, an entertainment center, a medical/physical therapy unit, hotels, restaurants and shops..

First Selectman J. Christopher Kervick has said the complex would bring in an additional $15 million in revenue in its first year, and by year 15 that figure would rise to $38 million. It would also provide roughly 300 jobs and contribute a minimum of $2 million in additional revenue directly to the town.

In May 2019, voters approved a Tax Increment Financing district for the project, which allows the town to deposit new property taxes it generates into a special fund and then use that money to subsidize the business and make infrastructure improvements to the surrounding area.