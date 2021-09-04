CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor Locks, CT

Developer plans to close on All Sports Village property in WL in November

By Joe Chaisson and Susan Danseyar news@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbRo5_0bmM4V6a00

WINDSOR LOCKS — The proposed development for All Sports Village is back on track now that developer Andrew Borgia plans to close on land sometime in November.

Borgia, the principal of the New York-based JABS Sports Management, said Friday that he expects the groundbreaking to occur by the end of this year.

He declined to disclose the price of the land.

The 76-acre property where the sports complex will be located is on Route 20 between Interstate 91 and Old County Road and is owned by the Thrall family of Windsor.

BACK ON TRACK

WHAT: Developer of All Sports Complex to close on 76-acre property in November

WHERE: On Route 20 in Windsor Locks

NEXT STEPS: Closing on the land purchase in November, groundbreaking expected by the end of the year

A year ago, Borgia said he planned to close on the property in October 2021. This week, he said delays in development were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports complex will have indoor and outdoor areas for competition in several sports, an entertainment center, a medical/physical therapy unit, hotels, restaurants and shops..

First Selectman J. Christopher Kervick has said the complex would bring in an additional $15 million in revenue in its first year, and by year 15 that figure would rise to $38 million. It would also provide roughly 300 jobs and contribute a minimum of $2 million in additional revenue directly to the town.

In May 2019, voters approved a Tax Increment Financing district for the project, which allows the town to deposit new property taxes it generates into a special fund and then use that money to subsidize the business and make infrastructure improvements to the surrounding area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
271
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor Locks, CT
Government
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Windsor Locks, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Windsor Locks, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Restaurants#Infrastructure#Wl#All Sports Village#Jabs Sports Management#Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-resistant people...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2021, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy