Tolland, CT

COVID threat causing more teachers to retire, and it's harder to replace them.

By Eric Bedner / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral area towns are seeing a significant increase in teachers retiring out of fear of the coronavirus and mandates that they either get vaccinated or face weekly tests. Tolland Superintendent Walter Willett said teachers routinely retire because they are tired of being exposed to normal viruses, such as the stomach flu, but COVID-19 has been cited more often this past year as the reason teachers are leaving.

